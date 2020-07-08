For the first time in the history of the iconic M3, BMW will offer an all-wheel drive system. The BMW M xDrive will be available for both the G80 M3 and G82 M4, but only in the Competition models. The first models will appear this year, but only with the standard model and rear-wheel drive.

In late 2021, the M3/M4 Competition models will arrive bringing 510 horsepower, an 8-speed automatic transmission and the M xDrive. In a recent interview with Dirk Häcker, BMW M Head of Development, we learned that the all-wheel drive system in the M3 and M4 will be similar with the one in the M5 and M8.

“We have a very similar view of our sedans and coupes, so our goal, like in the M5 and M8, is a three-stage offer with 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD,” Häcker says.

Here is how the M xDrive works in the M8. The driver can switch from the normal 4WD mode to a sportier 4WD Sport mode. The latter will keep more power at the rear axle and will allow for some tail spins.

If those slip angles aren’t enough for you, and you want some extreme tire-roasting fun, there’s a 2WD mode that completely deactivates the front axle. It also deactivates DSC entirely and the M8’s 2WD mode stays on until the driver turns it off.

So while Häcker didn’t go into the full details, it’s fair to assume that the driving modes will be similar in the new M brothers. If that’s the case, then the new G80/G82 all-wheel drive variants are the more compelling product. Despite the slight increase in weight brought by the heavier xDrive system, the new M3/M4 become an all-year round automobile.

Regardless of where you live, you can now take full advantage of the M tech without compromises. Naturally, if you’re in California or Miami, the rear-wheel drive M3/M4 will still be at the top of the list, especially if you pair with a six-speed manual.