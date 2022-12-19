BMW isn’t expected to start production of the next M5 until the second half of 2024, but prototypes of the high-performance sedan have been spotted repeatedly at the Nürburgring. Case in point, a new prototype seemingly carrying the production body was caught running around at the Green Hell making sweet V8 music from its new S68 engine.

Already installed in the X7 M60i, XM, and the 760i, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 will work with an electric motor in Bavaria’s next super sedan. It is believed the hybrid powertrain’s combined output will be at least 704 hp (525 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). As impressive as these numbers might be, we need to take into consideration that the “G90” model is likely to be heavier after adding the extra hardware necessary for the PHEV setup.

Previous spy shots of the M5 and lesser 5 Series versions have revealed BMW won’t take any risks with the design. It won’t inherit the overly tall kidney grille of the M3, nor will it have the split headlight arrangement of the three larger models we mentioned in the previous paragraph. Test vehicles have given us the impression of a modernized E60-esque sharp design, but it’s better to wait for the camo to come off before jumping to any conclusions.

Once again, the M5 should sound better in the United States compared to the version sold in Europe where BMW will likely fit a gasoline particulate filter to meet the tougher emissions regulations. As you have probably heard by now, a third M5 Touring could see the light of day with the upcoming 5 Series. The long-roof G99 might even make it to the US if recent reports are to be believed, likely for the 2025 model year.

We are getting ahead of ourselves a bit since BMW has not even announced when it’ll unveil the standard 5 Series Sedan. The G60 has a yet-to-be-confirmed production start of July 2023, which if true, a world premiere could take place this coming spring. The G61 5 Series Touring will reach the assembly line in March 2024, and aside from the M version, it could also spawn an i5 Touring electric wagon.

Source: wilcoblok / Instagram