At the end of the day, the 3.0 CSL isn’t the dedicated mid-engined supercar enthusiasts had hoped it would be. With a rumored price tag of €750,000, many would argue it’s overpriced for what it is. Nevertheless, it’s still an interesting car and an instant collector’s item. Featuring the most powerful inline-six engine BMW has put in a production car, the modern-day equivalent of the original CSL from the E9 era is a fitting celebration of M’s 50th anniversary.

The retro-bodied M4 with 560 horsepower, rear-wheel drive, and a manual gearbox is limited to 50 cars, all of which are meticulously hand-built with a left-hand-drive layout. If you can’t shell out three-quarters of a million euros on the 3.0 CSL, these official design sketches released by BMW are the next best thing. Well, come to think of it, the next best thing would be an M4 CSL, but that one isn’t exactly a bargain either.

Following the car’s world premiere in the second half of November, BMW has released these attractive sketches depicting the most expensive car it has ever built. Like the real thing, the 3.0 CSL is portrayed in Alpine White uni – the only color available for the vehicle. The three M colors are prominently featured all over the custom body while the center-lock wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear come with a gold-colored finish.

As it’s usually the case, design sketches make the car sleeker than it actually is. One can only hope the fresh take on the kidney grille will trickle down to more affordable M cars. Centerlock wheels have already been confirmed for the M2 G87 as an M Performance Parts upgrade, and they’re likely coming to other models as well in the near future.

Eventually, there will likely be a spiritual successor to the M1. Until then, the 3.0 CSL is going to serve as the next best thing. With BMW M saying new products due from 2023 will be electrified to some extent, we might be looking at the finale for a pure ICE model with three pedals. Hopefully, the Germans will prove us wrong in the coming years with future M2, M3, and M4 derivatives. The inline-six and V8 are here to stay at least until the end of the decade.

In the meantime, BMW says it’ll need about three months to build all 50 3.0 CSLs. Each will go through eight assembly cycles at just as many production stations where 30 experts have been tasked to put together the special car.

Source: BMW