You’re going to need at least half a day to see all the BMWs lined up for the 2022 Essen Motor Show. We’ve already talked about most of them, chief of which have been the new M2 and M3 Touring. All of them have something in common, the full arsenal of M Performance Parts, including the M135i, 330e, and an i4 M50. This 2 Series Coupe is also attending the event as an M240i xDrive decked out with lots of M goodies inside and out.

Surprisingly, BMW decided to go with a 2022 version rather than the latest model since the car is fitted with the previous-generation iDrive. Infotainment system aside, the M240i wears numerous carbon fiber add-ons and anniversary emblems celebrating half a century of the M division. It rides on 20-inch black M Performance wheels (795 M style) with M branding on the valve stem caps and the blue calipers part of the upgraded braking system.

Carbon fiber was generously used on the outside and you can find it around the blacked-out kidney grille as well as on the front splitter. At the back, the trunk lid spoiler, diffuser, and shark fin antenna have the same finish. To drive the point home, an M Performance decal runs across the side of the car while the hood has a similar black graphic.

Much like the other BMWs displayed at the Essen Motor Show, this M240i has an assortment of M Performance accessories on the inside. For example, the back of the front seats has a carbon fiber / Alcantara shell. More carbon fiber can be noticed on the door sills and steering wheel, not to mention the gear lever and the dashboard. Proudly carrying the famous three M colors, the central armrest has been covered in Alcantara. As a final touch, the door pins also carry the “most powerful letter in the world.”

As of this past summer, BMW is also making the M240i with a rear-wheel-drive layout.

Source: BMW