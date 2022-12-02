While we’re patiently waiting for the M135i to receive a Life Cycle Impulse, BMW is revisiting the current hot hatch for a fully loaded version exhibited at the 2022 Essen Motor Show. The most potent 1 Series available has received the full array of M Performance Parts to complement the new M2 and M3 Touring, which are both displayed at the show with their respective M add-ons.

Finished in Urban Green, the M135i xDrive has been available with M Performance Parts since its launch back in mid-2019. BMW fitted the range-topping 1er with 18-inch forged wheels in matte Jet Black and a Y-spoke design (554M) for which you can get matching wheel bags for storage and transportation. It might be the company’s entry-level car, but even the 1 Series can get carbon fiber for the side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and exhaust tip finisher.

Standout features include the front canards and splitter along with the rear spoiler. That kidney grille with a mesh pattern can be had as a retrofit to give the M135i a sportier look. The showcar for Essen also received the BMW Motorsport classic emblems as a nod to the M division’s 50th anniversary in 2022. As a finishing touch on the outside, the “M135i” badge has been blacked out.

Much like the two M cars we mentioned in the beginning, there are numerous M Performance extras on the inside where BMW fitted the car with a combination of Alcantara, carbon fiber, and leather. Take for example the shift paddles, finished in carbon fiber, which has also been used for the steering wheel’s trim. Velvet velour floor mats are also available at an additional cost.

Well ahead of its LCI arriving in 2023, BMW updated the M135i a little over a year ago when it optimized the suspension by recalibrating the springs and dampers. At that time, the feisty compact hatch also received new paint jobs, including two Individual hues: Frozen Orange Metallic and Frozen Pure Grey. Next year’s update will come with quad exhaust tips, the iDrive 8, and a slightly more powerful version of the B48 engine.

Source: BMW