There’s a lot to see this weekend at the 2022 Essen Motor Show where BMW has brought a whole fleet of high-specification cars. This 3 Series Sedan LCI is no exception as aside from having an Individual paint it also wears quite a few M Performance Parts. We’re dealing with a 330e plug-in hybrid finished in Verde Mantis combined with the extended Shadowline treatment that blacks out certain exterior details.

BMW’s decision to go for a 330e to showcase the M Performance Parts is quite strange as the Munich-based automaker tends to prefer the M3 or at least an M340i to highlight these extra goodies. Not that we’re complaining as the electrified sedan is a nice change of pace from the six-cylinder models the Bavarians usually prefer to put the spotlight on at auto shows.

A rear-wheel-drive version of the PHEV, the 330e rides on 19-inch lightweight wheels (898 M design) with a Y-spoke layout and prominent “M Performance” branding. Behind the shiny alloys are upgraded brakes with M-branded red brake calipers, while the regular BMW roundels have made way for the classic Motorsport logos to celebrate 50 years of M.

The numerous carbon fiber accents inside and out corroborated with Alcantara touches and all the other upgrades we mentioned can be had for an astronomical price tag. While the standard 330e without xDrive kicks off at €58,300, this showcar from Essen costs more than double. At a whopping €119,613, it’s nearly as expensive as an M5.

Attending the 2022 Essen Motor Show are other special BMWs with M Performance Parts, including an M135i Urban Green, an M3 Touring Riviera Blue, and an M4 Purple Silk. AC Schnitzer’s faux police car based on the i4 M50 is also there, along with the M3 Touring MotoGP Safety Car. Of course, the M4 CSL couldn’t miss the show.

Source: Bimmer Today