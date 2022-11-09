Having been around since the days of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car, Frozen Orange is not a new BMW color in the vast Individual catalog. Nevertheless, it’s always a special occasion to see a model painted in this striking color, especially if it’s an M car. We’ve shared images of the M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe wearing this “Frozen” matte paint in recent years, and it’s only natural the M3 Touring is now getting the same treatment.

BMW M took to Instagram to show the G81 dressed in Frozen Orange II contrasted by the black wheels and roof. Speaking of which, the roof can be optionally painted in the same color as the body. There is no option for a carbon fiber roof since that would’ve required too much work to alter the assembly line. In addition, the costs would’ve been too high and BMW anticipated not too many people would’ve opted for the lightweight roof.

The car shown here has the “50 years of M” anniversary roundels along with carbon fiber side mirror caps. Even with the controversial kidney grille, it’s hard not to like the M3 Touring since it ticks so many boxes: it’s fast, practical, luxurious, and comfortable when you drive it at a normal pace. It is less customizable than the M3 Sedan since you can get the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival exclusively as a Competition model with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

Those who need a bigger high-performance estate with a trunk that can swallow more than the M3 Touring’s 500 liters (1,510 liters with the rear seats down) will have to patiently wait for the M5 Touring’s return. It’s widely believed to go on sale around 2025, and unlike its smaller brother, this one is destined for North America.

Source: BMW M / Instagram