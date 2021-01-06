BMW Espana and photographer Pablo Bayo teamed up for a photoshoot with the new 2021 BMW M4 Competition. But this was not your regular M4. Instead, the Spain-based BMW decided to use the Frozen Orange color from BMW Individual. The matte orange is not new. We’ve seen it on the Z4 before, but it’s nonetheless, equally spectacular. The Frozen Orange is one of the many paintworks available from the BMW Individual catalog. Others include Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite or the Blue II.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is also quite diversified. The design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options, from boring ones to more daring options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

Things are equally exciting in the interior of this M4 Competition. The carbon fiber Competition bucket seats are wrapped in a two-tone leather combination – black and white – which work extremely well with the carbon fiber inserts.

The running heart of the recently revealed M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe is the S58 engine, which specifically enhanced by the BMW M division using the B58 unit as starting point. The straight-six petrol engine is offered in two output stages. The entry-level M3 and M4 models receive the 353 kW / 480 PS (473 hp) iteration of the powertrain, whereas the range-topping Competition versions are powered by the 375 kW / 510 PS (503 hp) version of the S58 unit.

Power delivery is performed either via six-speed manual gearbox or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with M Drivelogic management unit. The output essentially reaches the rear-axle wheels for both the 480 PS and the 510 PS Competition variants.

Compared to the preceding Competition models, the new high-end M3 and M4 variants now boast a power increase by up to 44 kW / 60 PS and a boost in peak torque achieved of up to 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). While the standard models promise 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) available over a wide rev range between 2,650 rpm and 6,130 rpm, the Competition iterations are good for no less than 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) that are continuously delivered between 2,750 rpm and 5,500 rpm. The peak output of both engine declinations are fully achievable at 6,250 rpm, whereas the red line commences at 7,200 rpm.

Whey they go on sale in Summer 2021, the new BMW M3 and M4 will have a slightly higher price than the F80/F82 generation. The 2021 BMW M3 Sedan has an MSRP of $69,900, nearly $2,500 more than the F80 M3 Sedan. The 2021 BMW M4 starts at $71,800 compared to the $69,150 price on the F82 M4.

Of course, BMW offers a Competition model for both variants. The 2021 BMW M3 Competition is priced at $72,800 while the M4 Competition sells for $74,700. All these variants send their power to the rear-wheels only. An all-wheel drive version of the M3 and M4 will arrive in late 2021, and naturally, at a higher price point.