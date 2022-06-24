Looking large and in charge, both literally and figuratively, the 2023 BMW i7 has arrived at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Visitors can discover a right-hand-drive example of the electric luxobarge, which comes painted in Tanzanite Blue Metallic as one of the Individual colors available for the flagship. Needless to say, we immediately jumped at the opportunity to shoot the first 7 Series without a combustion engine.

With a starting price in the United States of $119,300, the i7 xDrive60 certainly doesn’t come cheap. The paint alone is an extra $1,950, while the optional 21-inch M Aerodynamic wheels with a bi-color finish command a $1,300 premium. Much like the two-tone M760e also on display in Goodwood, the zero-emissions 7er gets a subtle trunk lid spoiler as part of the M Sport Professional Package. It also contains the Extended Shadowline Trim and can be upgraded to include M Sport Brakes with blue calipers as depicted here. Alternatively, the brake calipers can be had in black.

While the G70’s exterior has generated quite the controversy, the consensus regarding the interior is that BMW has done a stellar job. Seen here is the cabin with a Smoked White upholstery that will likely require a lot of attention to maintain over the years. Fit for a high-end vehicle attending a major car event, the i7 has the $4,800 Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System.

It’s worth mentioning the xDrive60 is currently the sole member of the i7 lineup, but the family will grow in 2023 to include the M70. It will deliver a healthy power boost from 544 hp and 549 lb-ft (745 Nm) to 660 hp and a mountain-moving 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. It won’t be BMW’s most potent production car to date as that role has been reserved for the 750-hp XM.

Meanwhile, BMW’s presence at the Goodwood FoS also includes the iX1, M3 Touring, M4 CSL, and the LMDh as one of the five important race cars part of the spectacular sculpture celebrating 50 years of M.