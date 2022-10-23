The 2023 BMW i4 M50 may carry a starting price of $67,300 in the United States, but this special edition created in collaboration with Kith is a tad more expensive. Actually, a lot more. One of the seven cars to be built went under the hammer for nearly five times more. RM Sotheby’s online auction ended with the Vitaly Green electric gran coupe changing hands for a staggering $327,600.

Some of the proceeds will be directed for a good cause as BMW and Kith will set aside a portion of the money to benefit the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust. It’s an organization that helps Maasai communities by protecting the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa. The winning bidder will also receive some products that will never be sold to the public, including a co-branded surfboard, snowboard, and a collaborative Wilson Pro Staff 97 Racquet. Also bundled with the special i4 M50 will be one item from the Kith for BMW 2022 collection’s 51 styles of apparel and accessories.

As for the car, it’s the only one sold publicly as the other six will change hands privately. The winner will take delivery of the rare EV finished in Vitality Green at some point in 2023. BMW’s electric M Performance car is far from standard as it gets extra goodies like the Shadowline headlights, M Aerodynamic Package, and M brakes with red calipers.

The car’s interior is finished in Caramel with Merino leather just about everywhere you look. Even the front and rear floor mats are wrapped in Caramel-colored leather. Other goodies added include the electric sliding glass roof, fine oak wood trim, Professional and Plus driving assistants, along with a Harman Kardon sound system.

Much like the BMW M4 Competition x Kith from a couple of years ago, the i4 M50 is all about styling upgrades as there are no mechanical changes. The dual-motor setup is good for a combined output of 544 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and 586 pound-feet (795 Newton-meters) to enable a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 3.9 seconds.

Source: RM Sotheby’s