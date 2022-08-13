One of the first special editions based on the BMW M4 G82 was launched in October 2020, only a few weeks after the sports coupe’s official debut. Based on the more potent Competition version, the limited-run model was conceived in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand Keith. Only 150 units were ever made for the entire world, and here we can see two of the three paints offered: Frozen Black and Frozen Brilliant White. The third one came in Frozen Dark Silver, meaning the car was available exclusively with matte paint finishes.

Aside from having an Individual paint, the M4 Competition x KITH boasts a special front badge with an extra ring around the roundel finished in the traditional M colors and with lettering emphasizing the tie-up between the two companies. At the back, the trunk lid wears a black KITH badge with the familiar M stripes to strengthen the collaboration, which represents the first time BMW has tweaked its badge for a partner.

As standard, the special M4 gets compound brakes with red brake calipers adorned by the “most powerful letter in the world” while the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M forged wheels have a glossy finish. One interesting feature is the carbon fiber roof with grey “KITH” lettering and M stripes woven into the surface.

BMW sold these cars with a choice between rear- and all-wheel drive along with a standard carbon exterior package. For the interior, the M4 Competition x KITH got tri-color M bucket seats and full Merino leather in black. Various KITH logos and letterings were added to spruce up the cabin and remind everyone it’s not a run-of-the-mill M4.

Since unveiling the car nearly two years ago, BMW has launched a variety of M4-based special derivatives, chief of which was the CSL. There’s also the 50 Jahre Edition to celebrate half a century of the M division. The most exciting of them all will break cover before the year’s end when the Bavarian brand will unleash a modern-day 3.0 CSL as a follow-up to the M4 CSL, but with more power, a manual gearbox, and retro styling.

[Photos by @rgainesphotos, @notyourkith, @_zackobeid]