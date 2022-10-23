As someone who has never been a fan of all-black wheels, it’s refreshing to see the new M2 riding on something other than the completely dark alloys. BMW Canada organized a special event in Toronto this week to celebrate 50 years of M and one of the cars it had on display was a pre-production G87. Featuring the mandatory orange side markers, the sports coupe was finished in Zandvoort Blue – a solid paint debuting with the second-generation M2.

Featuring the anniversary emblems and heavily tinted Shadowline headlights, the 2023 BMW M2 had the two-tone wheels available as a no-cost option at home in Germany. Known by their “930 M” codename, the alloys measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear and were shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The rubber measures 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20, respectively.

Although this prototype has the brake calipers finished in blue, BMW will give buyers the option to go for red. Eagle-eyed viewers will also notice the carbon fiber roof and the blacked-out quad exhaust tips part of the exterior Shadowline package. Other notable upgrades are represented by the adaptive LED headlights and carbon bucket seats while the gear lever belongs to the eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission.

Over in Canada where this video was shot, the 2023 BMW M2 kicks off at $76,500 CAD and will be launched locally early in the second quarter of next year. Much like in the United States, the six-speed manual will be standard whereas in Germany for example the 6MT is surprisingly optional and consequently costs an extra €500.

Although the M2 G87 configurator is up and running in several European markets, it’s still not accessible in North America. That said, we do know the carbon fiber roof will set you back an extra $2,600 and it’s the first time BMW is allowing customers to get one on the regular M2. As you may recall, it wasn’t until the M2 CS (F87) that the Bavarian automaker launched this option.

Individual colors will follow later in the life cycle, and we’ve seen signs that BMW M intends to introduce center-locking wheels.

Source: Paul Clarke / YouTube