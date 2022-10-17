The 2023 BMW M2 G87 was introduced this past week at the BMW’s celebration of 50 Years of BMW M in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In contrast to the M2 we filmed in Munich, the U.S.-spec car was painted in Zandvoort Blue. The unique shade of blue is the positioning color for the new M2, so it’s bound to appear in more marketing materials than other colors. Aside from the blue, the 2023 BMW M2 can be ordered in Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Toronto Red and Brooklyn Grey.

New Color: Zandvoort Blue

As you’d expect, there are plenty of leather and trim options, along with a wide range of standard features. For example, customers can pick from black Vernasca Leather with M Color Stitching or Blue Contrast Stitching, Cognac Vernasca Leather with Contrast Stitching or Black Full Merino Leather with M Color Highlight. The interior trims offered are Black High Gloss, Aluminum Rhombicle Anthracite and Carbon Fiber.

In the United States, the 2023 BMW M2 will get a Carbon Package at an additional cost. It encompasses M Carbon bucket seats, which are fully electric and heated. Compared to the regular M Sport seats, the optional ones are approximately 24 pounds (nearly 11 kilograms) lighter. On both sides of the ocean, the G87 M2 gets blue brake calipers as standard but customers can ask BMW to paint them red as an option. Several M wheels will be offered, including a 20-inch front / 21-inch rear set from the M Performance Parts catalog.

The G87 will also be sold with an electrically operated slide/tilt sunroof as standard in the US but optional in Europe. The roof’s transparent surface is 20% larger than what the old M2 F87 had, thus allowing additional light to come in and making the cabin feel more spacious. If standard features are not enough, the BMW offers a wide range of M Performance Parts, including a massive racing wing and an interesting M Performance Exhaust.

Launching globally in April 2023, the second-generation BMW M2 will start at $62,200 (plus $995 destination) in the US. With the G87, production is moving from Leipzig, Germany to San Louis Potosi in Mexico where the M240i and the lesser 2 Series Coupe derivatives are being built.

[Photos by Brad Devendorf]