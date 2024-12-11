2024 has been an extremely busy year for MINI. The BMW-owned brand effectively renewed its entire lineup, refreshing existing nameplates and introducing new ones. In addition to the Aceman subcompact crossover, there are now two electric John Cooper Works models. As the year draws to a close, the Oxford-based marque can look back on a fruitful 2024 while getting into the holiday spirit.

A mega photo gallery shows MINI stuffing Christmas presents into the Countryman’s trunk. With 450 liters to spare, there’s plenty of space for boxes. Similarly, a Christmas tree is on the Cooper S Convertible’s back seats. Despite the cold weather, the F67 hits the road with the roof down, which some would argue is how all convertibles should be driven, regardless of how cold it is outside.

Aside from the crossover and convertible, MINI’s three- and five-door hatchbacks are also new for 2024. Is the company’s lineup complete? Yes, for now. However, a new member could join the family in a couple of years. Nothing is official, but an electric convertible could be launched in 2027. It supposedly carries the “J03” codename and should roll off the assembly line in Oxford. MINI will also make the electric three-door hatch (“J01”) and Aceman (“J05”) in the UK from 2026.

Earlier this week, MINI’s parent company, BMW, also welcomed the holiday season with a Christmas ad featuring the venerable 1500. “The Gift” tells the story of a kid named Tim who convinces his parents to buy a children’s car seat so that he can ride shotgun in his grandma’s classy and classic sedan. In case you missed it, we’ve attached the commercial shot in Viena, Austria, below.

While 2025 is likely to be a quiet year for MINI, BMW has a major debut planned. Yes, the first Neue Klasse model is coming as the next-generation iX3. We’ll also see the M2 CS, M3 CS Touring, and iX facelift, among others.

Source: MINI