The brand-new BMW M2 and the BMW XM were introduced this weekend at the BMW’s celebration of 50 Years of BMW M in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The duo also showed up at The Cars and Coffee car show hosted by the BMW M Chapter. The show displayed dozens of new and classic M vehicles, plus a few very special vehicles from BMWUSA Classic Collection. The new 2023 BMW M2 was painted in Zandvoort Blue while the BMW XM was shown for the first time in the Sao Paulo Yellow color.

In this video, Esteban Valentin, BMW CCA M Chapter President, and Alex Schmuck, Product & Technology Communications Manager BMW of North America, are introducing the M2 and XM, along with the iconic M1, E36 M3 Lightweight and the M4 CSL. Of course, the stars of the show were the G87 M2 and the XM Power SUV. Both cars featured some unique colors.

Zandvoort Blue

The 2023 M2 stood out with its marketing positioning color – Zandvoort Blue – while the XM inherited the flashy Sao Paulo Yellow from the M4. Aside from the Zandvoort Blue, the new M2 is offered in Toronto Red, Alpine White, Sapphire Black and Brooklyn Grey. When it comes to color choices, the BMW XM will be available in Toronto Red, Marina Bay Blue, Cape York Green, Sapphire Black, Carbon Black, Mineral White and Dravite Gray. Sao Paulo Yellow and Isle of Man Green will follow in the summer 2023.

Sao Paulo Yellow

Under the hood, both cars can’t be any more different. The G87 M2 uses the S58 six-cylinder engine from the M3/M4 family, while the G09 XM is powered by a V8 plug-in hybrid. Two of the XM variants will come with the S68 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 paired with a hybrid electric motor. All XMs will be all-wheel drive as well, featuring a newly tuned xDrive system. In the standard XM, that combined powertrain makes 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque (483 horsepower from the engine, 194 horsepower from the motor). The more expensive BMW XM Label Red will deliver 750 horsepower / 753 lb-ft of torque.

On the other hand, the G87 BMW M2 makes 453 horsepower (338 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. There’s no Competition model, so this is the only M2 you’ll get. Peak torque comes in at 2,650 rpm and lasts until 5,870 rpm. Peak power comes in almost immediately after, at 6,250 rpm and it has a 7,200 rpm redline. The best part about the M2 drivetrain? The six-speed manual.

Both cars go on sale next year with the BMW M2 priced at 62,200 plus $995 destination and handling and the XM at $159,995. Let’s take a look at the video below and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!