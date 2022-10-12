By having such a vast lineup that keeps growing every year, it’s safe to say development never stops at BMW. As evidenced by spy shots (see the first source link at the bottom), a new generation of the X2 is on the horizon. It reportedly carries the “U10” internal codename and will once again be the swoopy version of the X1. The camouflaged prototype reveals the peeps from Munich are going for the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) look more than before to echo the larger X4 and X6.

It seems considerably larger than the current X2, which is hardly a surprise considering the mechanically related X1 now stretches at a generous 4.5 meters (177 inches) long. While a new X2 is certainly coming, rumor has a next-generation X4 with combustion engines has been canceled. Instead, BMW is working on an electric iX4.

Although heavily disguised, the X2 prototype appeared to have just about the same adaptive LED headlights as the 2023 X1. These flanked a different grille with interconnected rhombs rather than the vertical bars of the regular crossover. The makeup applied by BMW couldn’t hide the significantly modified roofline and integrated rear spoiler similar to the X4’s.

From some angles, you can spot the dual screens reserved for the Operating System 8. The instrument cluster will likely measure 10.25 inches while the infotainment should have a 10.7-inch diagonal to match the setup found in the latest X1. An educated guess tells us the iDrive’s rotary knob will be eliminated seeing as how the X1 doesn’t have it (and neither does the 2 Series Active Tourer).

Much like the conventionally styled crossover, its stylish cousin is expected to get an electric drivetrain for an iX2 model. A high-performance M35i variant with an updated 315-horsepower B48 engine and quad exhaust tips is in the offing as well.

The official premiere is slated to take place sometime next year, ahead of a rumored production start in November 2023. It is believed the United States will not get the electric iX2, following a similar decision taken by BMW USA with the iX1. The sleek compact crossover could be offered in the US only as xDrive28i and M35i xDrive models.

In the meantime, a company spokesperson has revealed in an interview this week the current X2 (F39) is already out of production. However, you should still be able to find an already-built vehicle at plenty of dealers around the world in the coming months.

