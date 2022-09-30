BMW Plant Spartanburg is celebrating today its six millionth vehicle built in South Carolina. The historic vehicle is a Java Green Metallic BMW X6 M equipped with a 600-horsepower 4.4-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo V-8 engine, Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior, and 21/22-inch M Star-spoke bi-color wheels. Due to its historic significance, this X6 M will remain at the factory and become part of the BMW historic collection.

A Java Green BMW X6 M

“Since June 2020, the team at Plant Spartanburg has produced one million vehicles,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “I’m incredibly proud of our associates and the resilience they have shown during this volatile time. We have world-class people who build world-class vehicles.”

There were several milestones achieved in the long 30 year history of the South Carolina-based plant, one of them as new as 2020. Here is a list of all the anniversary models at the plant:

1 Millionth BMW – February 28, 2006 – Z4 M Roadster

2 Millionth BMW – January 12, 2012 – BMW X3 xDrive35i

3 Millionth BMW – March 24, 2015 – BMW X5 M

4 Millionth BMW – September 8, 2017 – BMW X3 xDrive M40i

5 Millionth BMW – June 4, 2020 – BMW X5 M Competition

6 Millionth BMW – September 2, 2022 – BMW X6 M

BMW broke ground in South Carolina 30 years ago. Today, the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, South Carolina, has the highest production volume of the BMW plants worldwide, currently producing approximately 1,500 vehicles per day. Nearly 60 percent of its vehicles are shipped to about 120 global markets, making BMW the largest automotive exporter by value in the United States for eight consecutive years.

Soon, the plant will produce the BMW XM. The plant is expected to become an electrified plant in the future as the company transitions to fully electric vehicles. In 2021, the facility in South Carolina made a grand total of 433,810 units, an increase of 20 percent compared to 2020. This marks yet another record for the US-based plant, that was set back in 2019, with 411,620 units.