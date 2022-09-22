The KITH lifestyle brand continues to tease its upcoming collaboration with BMW. After a successful roll-out in 2020 with the KITH x BMW M4 Competition, the NYC-based brand is now preparing for a new car and apparel partnership with BMW. In a recent blog post, KITH founder Ronnie Fieg talks about BMW’s history and its beginnings. And of course, he drops an Easter egg.

Likely to see an Electric BMW by KITH

Fieg references the 1970s when BMW developed its first electric car. The BMW 1602 was the brands first foray into the world of electrification with a range of 60 kilometers and a top speed of 100 km/h. The BMW 1602 was painted orange to match the colors and typographic of the Olympic Games. It also featured Olympics Games insignia on the side, along with the “Elektro-Antrieb” name of the side.

So there is very little doubt that this second KITH x BMW collaboration will not have an electric car component. As we mentioned yesterday, the obvious candidates are the BMW i4 M50, iX M60 and the XM Plug-in Hybrid. We expect to hear an official announcement by the end of this month.

We’ve known Ronnie Fieg for a few years now and over time we’ve learned about his passion for the BMW brand, and especially for classic cars. Among many BMWs – allegedly he has at least ten of them – Fieg also owns iconic-ones like the E30 M3. “I currently own two E24 M6’s, an E30 M3, an E30 M3 Evo, an E30 M3 Convertible, an 850 CSi, a M760Li, and three versions of the BMW M4 Competition x Kith,” Fieg told BMW M. “So I really own five models, but have collected multiples [],” Fieg told BMW-M Magazine. Fieg’s E30 M3 received a full restoration from BMW Classic and been given a bit of a Kith treatment.

The previous KITH x BMW partnership gave life to 150 BMW M4 Competition x KITH cars which were sold out in a record 11 minutes. The asking price was $109,250.