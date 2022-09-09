In November 2021, BMW took the automotive scene by surprise with the unveiling of a boldly designed Concept XM. The plug-in hybrid SUV is about to break cover in production version as a new teaser image posted on the BMW USA suggests the debut is inching closer. Touted as being the “Ultimate Fusion,” the sporty luxobarge will be the first dedicated M car since the mid-engined M1 of the 1970s.

This fresh teaser image confirms what we’ve already seen already, which is a significantly smaller front grille compared to last year’s concept car. That being said, the kidneys are still quite large and have an illuminated contour to draw your attention even further. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the LED daytime running lights look slightly different and appear to be wider on the production model.

Not visible in the adjacent preview image, the main headlights are positioned below the DRLs in the same vein as on the 7 Series G70 and X7 LCI. The split light arrangement won’t trickle down to all BMWs as the facelifted X5 and X6 coming next year won’t have it. In addition, the next-generation 5 Series also due in 2023 is going to feature a traditional front fascia.

Already confirmed to retain more than 90% of the concept’s wild styling, the 2023 BMW XM will sit at the top of the company’s X lineup. In Europe, the most expensive version will cost as much as €190,000 and go by the XM Label reserved for the 750-horsepower version due next year. Meanwhile, the launch version will still have a twin-turbo V8 4.4-liter and an electric motor but with about 100 hp less. A rumored entry-level XM 50e with an electrified inline-six could have 490 hp and cost €110,000.

What else do we know about the Spartanburg-built XM? It’ll come as standard with xDrive and an automatic transmission, along with all-wheel steering and mild-hybrid tech for the S68 engine. Air suspension and carbon ceramic brakes have been ruled out, while alloy wheel sizes will vary between 21 to 23 inches. It’ll have just about the same wheelbase as the X7 but and come exclusively in two-row format.

As for weight, it’ll tip the scales at approximately 2,700 kilograms (just under 6,000 pounds), thus making it the heaviest production BMW to date. Despite the heft, an all-electric range of 80 kilometers per WLTP and 30 miles per EPA will be possible from the small 25-kWh battery pack. The same PHEV hardware will be adapted for the next-generation M5, which is rumored to come in a Touring body style as well.

Source: BMW