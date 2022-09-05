The first ever plug-in hybrid BMW M5, and certainly the fastest and more powerful one, was just spotted in Germany. The 750 horsepower BMW M5 (G90) will go on sale in 2024 and it’s shaping up to be an exciting high-performance sedan. The BMW M5 is not only a staple of the BMW brand but it’s a staple of the automotive industry. It’s probably the most famous super sedan in the world. So when it makes the jump to a hybrid powertrain, people tend to take notice and they will next year when it debuts.

750 Horsepower, Plug-in Hybrid

These latest spy photos reveal a bit more when it comes to the exterior design of the G90 M5. The prototype features production-ready headlights, yet the taillights still seem to be covered by heavy camouflage. Of course, the cladding covers the front-end, but we can still see a massive front bumper and a properly-sized kidney grille. In the back, we’re getting the typical quad pipes of BMW M cars, along with a subtle trunk spoiler. The new BMW M5 (G90) will stay true to its M roots by bringing forward a wide body design. The rear fenders are quite flared which will unmistakably differentiate the G90 M5 from regular 5 Series models.

On the side of the car are “Hybrid Test Vehicle” badges, proving what we already knew—the G90 M5 will be a hybrid. In fact, it will pack the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the upcoming BMW XM. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 is paired to an electric motor, and rumored to make around 750 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft). Despite being heavier than the current model, the upcoming BMW M5 (G90) will be the fastest M5 in history. Which is honestly hard to imagine because the current M5 CS hits 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and runs a quarter-mile in the 10s. The electric driving range is unknown at the moment, but for example, the upcoming BMW XM is rumored to deliver around 50 kilometers of electric range on the WLTP cycle.

Inside, we expect the 2024 BMW M5 (G90) to feature a large curved display (12.3 inc digital panel and a 14.9 inch infotainment screen). Of course, the systems are powered by iDrive 8. M Sports seats are standard, but we certainly expect to see carbon bucket seats as an option. Of course, carbon fiber bits will be part of the cabin’s package, along premium leather and trims.

G99 BMW M5 Touring Planned

The BMW M5 G90 production will kick off in Summer 2024, followed shortly by the BMW M5 Touring G99. We’ve known about the BMW M5 Touring’s probable revival for a couple of years. But the latest intel seemingly confirms BMW wants to go after the AMG E63 Estate and Audi RS6 Avant. While the M3 Touring will sadly remain a forbidden fruit in the U.S., our sources say that the BMW M5 Touring is coming to the United States.

[Photos: CarPix]