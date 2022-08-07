With the 2023 BMW M3 Touring finally out and about, it’s understandable why the regular 3 Series Touring LCI hasn’t been getting that much attention. As more and more cars are beginning to reach dealers across Europe, we’re keeping an eye on new arrivals to put the spotlight on what most long-roof 3er customers are going to purchase.

A popular choice for decades on the Old Continent, the 320d offers the perfect blend between fuel efficiency and effortless journeys thanks to its torquey diesel engine. This UK-spec example finished in Melbourne Red looks quite fetching, in part due to its M Sport Package. The trim level is called M Sport and slots above the base Sport model while remaining below the six-cylinder M340i/M340d versions.

The flashy red paint is nicely contrasted by an assortment of glossy black accents applied to the front and rear aprons as well as for the kidney grille and roof rails. The red brake calipers with the M logo complement the wagon’s body finish, and while it’s no M Performance version or the full-fat M3 Touring, this “lowly” 320d is quite the looker.

As with every other 3 Series LCI out there, the updated G21 has transitioned to the Operating System 8. You get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined by a 14.9-inch touchscreen, with both housed within a one-piece piece of glass that’s slightly curved. The iDrive 8’s rotary knob is still there (unlike the X1/iX1 and 2 Series Active Tourer), but the area around it has been modified since the bulky gear lever has made way for a much smaller rocker switch.

The enlarged main screen has effectively swallowed the HVAC controls while the center air vents are now slimmer to make room for the big display. Overall, the dashboard has been greatly simplified to the dismay of many people who appreciated having physical buttons for changing the temperature settings and whatnot.

The 2023 M3 Sedan and Touring also have BMW’s latest infotainment, but not the sharper-looking headlights introduced on the lesser 3 Series models. Speaking of which, this 320d actually boasts the optional adaptive lights as denoted by the blue accents. The LCI’s arrival typically means the car will continue to be on sale for another three years or so, but we’ve been hearing about plans for an extended life cycle that may last until early 2027.

Source: RybrookTV / YouTube