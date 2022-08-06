In a clash of generations, two performance sedans duke it out in a couple of drag races followed by two rolling races to see which speedy saloon is quicker in a straight line. In one corner, we have the brand-new i4 M50 going up against the previous-generation 340i. The latter is not stock as the F30 has been tuned to outpunch even the current M3 Competition.

A quick look at the specs shows the range-topping i4 packs dual motors for a combined 536 hp and 586 lb-ft (795 Nm). The inline-six turbocharged 3.0-liter engine of the M340i has been massaged to extract 550 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm). While it may seem the M50 has the edge if we look at the significantly higher torque figure that kicks in virtually instantly, there’s a massive weight gap between the two. The EV weighs nearly 1,200 pounds (almost 550 kilograms) more than its ICE contender.

Even with the lightning-quick response of the electric motors, the 340i xDrive was still quicker at the start of both races. The gasoline-fueled 3 Series Sedan went on to create an even bigger gap as the electric i4 wasn’t able to catch up. In the subsequent rolling race from 32 mph (50 km/h), the M50 gained an early advantage, but the ICE-powered 3er managed to catch it with ease and pull ahead to claim another win.

The last showdown was a rolling race from 62 mph (100 km/h), and once again, the electric BMW was ahead, but only temporarily. The B58 unleashed its full power and the i4 M50 simply couldn’t keep up. It’s a known fact EVs tend to run out of breath at higher speeds unless we’re talking about electric hypercars like the Rimac Nevera.

It would be interesting to see a drag/roll race between the i4 M50 and a standard G20 M340i, although our money would probably be on the former.

Source: Sam CarLegion / YouTube