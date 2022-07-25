Earlier this month, we spotted just outside Amsterdam a gorgeous 2022 BMW M135i xDrive outfitted with a full complement of M Performance Parts. For 2022, BMW gave the M135i xDrive some significant upgrades under the skin. The third generation BMW 1 Series hatch made its debut in 2019 and for 2022 BMW did some very welcome mechanical enhancements. Though not an actual facelift update, BMW has revised the suspension, added some new custom colors, and tweaked the internal audio exhaust track. The BMW M135i now also has some wicked pops and burbles on downshifts in SPORT mode.

New Paint Options

The suspension updates are very thorough with BMW changing springs, dampers, and camber. Even the mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear have been revised. The new available colors are Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, Frozen Oragne Metallic and Frozen Pure Grey.

Powering the M135 is the B48 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo engine producing 306 hp/450 Nm torque routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission. The power is sent to all four wheels. 0-100 km/h comes in a scant 4.8 seconds. The revised suspension is now more responsive and less front-biased, thanks to more negative camber. The top speed is 155 mph. In fact, according to some reviewers, the front torque steer has been completely dialed out.

Larger Steering Wheel

The M135 xDrive models come standard with larger M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential and louder exhaust with 100mm exhaust tips. The front axle mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential is integrated into the eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission powering all four wheels. The launch control mode delivers full peak torque in first and second gear. BMW also has a host of M Sport touches in the interior, from more bolstered seats to a bigger steering wheel.

M Performance Parts

The M Performance parts on this particular car included the new exhaust with carbon fiber tips, carbon fiber polished mirror caps, side diffusers and 19 inch performance wheels. There are also larger front and rear diffuser. The rear roof diffuser is much more aggressive and comes with a subtle M Performance decal. This particular 2022 BMW M135i even had an M Performance Steering wheel with carbon fiber inserts and a red stripe at 12 o’clock position. The M Performance front clip features aggressive front dive planes. Next, the side skirts are very similar to the M Performance ones used on the new G82 BMW M4.

One cool thing the proud owner pointed out was seen best by looking directly in the driver’s side exhaust tailpipe. When the car is put in SPORT mode, you can see a valve actuator just inside the exhaust tip, allowing for more direct airflow and increased power. I was surprised that the cold start sound was not louder, however, EU noise regulations limit the amount of sound.

The overall package of the 4-door hot hatch M135i xDrive is a veritable Swiss Army knife. It provides excellent interior space utilization with fold-down rear seats, athletic looks, as well as great power and handling. The only downside is that it is not sold in the United States.