Customers usually had to step up to one of the bigger BMWs to pick a fancy Individual paint. That changed in 2021 when the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe gained no fewer than 160 fancy finishes. The two models are more customizable after upgrades to the paint shop at the Leipzig factory.

When BMW unveiled the 2022 model year for the M135i, it showed the hot hatchback in a striking Sao Paulo Yellow shade. If that’s a bit too much, the Audi S3 rival is available in this more subdued Frozen Pure Grey. As you have probably figured out, the sporty AWD compact model also boasts an assortment of M Performance Parts.

Frozen Pure Grey Is One Of The 160 Individual Paints Available For The 1 Series

The newly published images of a car finished in Frozen Pure Grey come on the same day as spy shots of the facelifted M135i revealed some big changes planned for the LCI. Chief of which will be the iDrive 8 and quad exhausts, which might make some people wait for the revised model. It’s worth noting the 2022 model year has already brought several mechanical revisions for the M Performance 1 Series.

These changes go to show it’s almost never the right time to buy a car because an update is usually right around the corner. For those who don’t want to wait for the LCI, the current M135i is a solid offering. This particular example looks properly aggressive with the M Performance bits such as the rear wing and carbon fiber. Canards on a road car are excessive for our tastes, but Frozen Pure Grey looks good on the 1 Series.

An M135i with an Individual paint and M Performance bits makes it one of the most expensive 1 Series configurations. Don’t hold your breath for the return of the M140i with the LCI since the inline-six isn’t coming back.