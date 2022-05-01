BMW announced late last year that the hot hatch M135i will get new paint options in 2022. New additions to the range of exterior colors for the BMW M135i xDrive include the M paint shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, as well as the Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Grey finishes. For the first time, the BMW Leipzig plant will also offer a BMW Individual paint program for the 1 Series family, including for the BMW M135i xDrive.

BMW says that the special colors require special servicing, technical support work and additional manual processes, in contrast to the standard finishes. Pricing will vary by market, but for example in the UK a special paint will set you back about 3,500 British Pounds.

The BMW Individual configurator for the 1 Series is already live and at a first glance, the paint options are quite exciting. Not only you can go for classic colors, such as Dakar Yellow, Imola Red, Rosso Corsa, Le Mans Blue, Daytona Violet or Fire Orange, but also for newer paintworks: Urban Green, Miami Blue, Mexico Blue, Verde Mantis, Ametrin, Zanzibar, Macao Blue and much more.

Today, we get to see the BMW M135i painted in Sao Paulo Yellow, a color made famous by the new generation M3 and M4 models. This particular M135i is paired with 19 inch M light alloy wheels bicolor in the 552 Style. Inside we can see the Dakota Leather option with perforation in black and the illuminated Boston trim. The M135i gets some upgrades over the standard 1 Series, the most noticeable being the Alcantara sports seats.

The BMW M135i remains a mostly European affair. 80 percent of the sales come from the Old Continent with UK, Germany and Switzerland being the main markets. Here is an exclusive look at the BMW M135i in Soo Paulo Yellow.