It’s been a month since BMW unveiled the M3 Touring at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Following its public debut, we’ve seen the speedy wagon at home in Munich at the BMW Welt and now it has made the trip to Poland. Specifically, it traveled to the Silesia Ring where the M Festival was held to mark the 50th anniversary of the “most powerful letter in the world.”

We can see the G81 in some good company, but all eyes were on the stealthy wagon with its Individual Frozen Black paint and 1000 M wheels finished in Frozen Gold. It just so happens that this M3 Touring was decked out with M Performance Parts, including many carbon fiber add-ons. As a finishing touch, the spicy estate also got the vintage Motorsport emblem you can have on any M Performance, M Sport, and M car ordered throughout 2022.

The interior also has quite a bit of extras, including the carbon bucket front seats and the “M Performance” logo embroidered onto the central armrest. You’ll also find it adorning the carbon fiber spoke of the steering wheel, which comes partially wrapped in Alcantara with the famous tri-color stitching. The M3 Touring gets the iDrive 8 introduced with the 3 Series LCI, but without the updated headlights of the regular version. It’s the same story with the 2023 M3 Sedan.

BMW has tried to make the wagon just as sporty as the saloon, but it should be mentioned a carbon fiber roof is not available for the former. The lineup is also much simpler taking into consideration you’re limited to the more potent Competition model with xDrive and an automatic transmission. On top of that, you can throw in a plethora of options provided your wallet can handle them. Speaking of which, this M3 Touring likely represents one of the most expensive configurations available.

Sadly a forbidden fruit in the United States, the G81 will be available to order in Europe from September, with production starting a month later. At home in Germany, math starts at €97,800 before you tick any boxes on the options list.

Source: Bawaria Motors TV / YouTube