BMW Poland celebrates the M’s birthday this week at the Silesia Ring. An entire fleet of old and new M cars was on site, including the BMW M3 Touring. But of course, the M4 CSL made an appearance as well. We get to see the top M4 model in the launch color: Frozen Brooklyn Grey metallic. The beautiful photography manages to capture the M4 CSL from all angles, showcasing once again its sporty character. Of course, the BMW M4 CSL can be specced in other colors as well, like the Sapphire Black Metallic and Alpine White. The two hues appear as a no-cost option in the configurators.

Three Color Options

Regardless of the paint job, the BMW M4 CSL has contrasting red accents inside and out. In addition, the 19-inch front and 20-inch forged wheels with a unique cross-spoke design are going to be installed on all 1,000 vehicles planned for production. Aside from the paint selection, another way to configure the car is by choosing whether you want the sport or “ultra-track” tires, with the latter represented by the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs. The tire choice is also free of charge.

A Wide Range Of Options

Options are plenty for the M4 CSL. For example, customers can get in Germany an M leather-wrapped steering wheel for 220 euros, Comfort Access for 650 euros, and tinted windows for 430 euros. Want the retro Motorsport badges? That’ll be another €200. A particularly pricy option is represented by the headlights with yellow DRLs for €1,700, while the electrically folding mirrors cost €320. Rounding off the list of options are the €190 high-beam assistant, €500 alarm, €550 Parking Assistant, €900 Driving Assistant, and the €1,150 head-up display.

If for whatever reason you don’t like the M4 CSL badge on the E46 CSL-esque trunk lid, there is a €0 option in the configurator to remove it. In addition, you can ask BMW to paint the side mirror caps and rear spoiler lip in the same colors as the body and apply a chrome finish to the quad exhaust tips. Electric seats can be added free of charge, and so do heated ones.

In terms of speed and performance, the new M4 CSL won’t have any trouble living up to the name. With a 543 horsepower straight-six engine, rear-wheel drive, and tons of aero, it’s seriously quick. It even recently became the fastest production BMW to ever lap the Nürburgring. You can also watch below our BMW M4 CSL ride at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

