Instead of patiently waiting for BMW to finally build the M3 Touring, some 3 Series wagon owners took matters into their own hands. Take for example this 335i from the E91 era that has gone through a comprehensive stage 3 kit to unlock ludicrous amounts of horsepower and torque. Seriously loud and potent, this high-mileage machine still pulls like a train.

At the heart of the super wagon is still the same tried-and-tested N54 engine. However, gone are the days when the twin-turbo straight-six mill used to make a smidge over 300 hp and 400 Nm (300 lb-ft). It now pumps out more than double the horsepower and torque, with the 3.0-liter unit sending a colossal 700 hp and 850 Nm (625 lb-ft) to the rear wheels.

These output figures put the M3 G81 Touring to shame and help the amped-up wagon go from 100 to 200 km/h (62 to 124 mph) in only six seconds. Flat out, it’s able to hit the 300-km/h (186-mph) mark with ease, but it’s all about in-gear acceleration rather than the outright top speed. The odometer shows nearly 230,000 kilometers (almost 143,00 miles) albeit you wouldn’t necessarily tell it’s been driven extensively.

Of course, reliability is always a concern with heavily modded vehicles but that goes with the territory of owning a stage 3 car. Those who prefer to play it safe and can afford a brand-new BMW can now get the G81 (or settle for the M340i Touring). However, its starting price is prohibitive, to say the least, since it costs nearly €100,000 in Germany.

An E91 with some mods is a fraction of that price and sounds significantly better throughout the entire rpm range. It all comes down to whether you have the money to splurge on an M3 Touring or whether you’re brave enough to buy a tail-happy wagon such as this E91, knowing something could go wrong down the line.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube