BMW is unleashing a new track weapon positioned above the M2 CS Racing in the motorsport division’s lineup. The M4 GT4 has lost the camouflage seen recently at the Nürburgring endurance race in favor of a proper M livery in the run-up to the SRO race weekend at the VIRginia International Raceway. The race car takes a few bits and pieces from the M4 GT3, namely the carbon fiber roof and rear wing.

To keep the operating costs low, the inline-six engine has been sourced from the M4 road car from which it has also inherited the ECU. Power is sent to the road via a seven-speed automatic transmission from ZF with a limited-slip differential. The twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine can produce as much as 550 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) depending on regulations.

Some will be surprised to hear the M4 GT4 has not only air conditioning but also a heated windscreen and even a ventilated Recaro seat as standard equipment. The traction control system has no fewer than 10 adjustable modes while the anti-roll bars at the front and rear have five-level adjustability. BMW Motorsport has fitted the race car with H&R suspension springs featuring three different rates along with KW shock absorbers.

Carrying a net price of €187,000, the BMW M4 GT4 isn’t exactly cheap. That said, it’s a relative bargain compared to the GT3 available for €415,000. Production is scheduled to commence in October and BMW says the race car is eligible to compete in all GT4 series around the world. Meanwhile, it’s about to enter the final testing phase by participating in the Nürburgring Endurance Series and in the 24 Hours of Portimão.

BMW is also working on a flagship race car by developing a Le Mans Daytona hybrid prototype, and with the M2 G87 around the corner, chances are there will be another entry-level machine.

Source: BMW