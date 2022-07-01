BMW of North America reported today its quarterly sales. According to the U.S. branch, in the second quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales totaled 78,905 vehicles, a 18.3% decrease from the 94,144 vehicles sold compared to the second quarter of 2021. BMW cites as reasons for the decline the supply constraints which continued to impact inventory availability.

On a positive note, the BMW X vehicles are still in high demand. The BMW X5 deliveries from Spartanburg were up 15.1% and BMW X7 18.3%. The overall increase in the light truck segment vs Q2 2021 was 4.6%. In total, sales of BMW’s U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles are up 9.8% when compared to the first half of 2021.

The new electric vehicles are off to a good start. BMW of North America says that over 1,500 BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicles and more than 1,100 BMW i4 Gran Coupe models are now on U.S. roads since they first began arriving in late March.

“We are pleased that demand remains strong, however this quarter was not without its challenges, as our sales were constricted only by the limitations of available inventory,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. “Since the arrival of the iX and i4 in market this past March, it is clear that enthusiasm for BMW electric vehicles is here to stay. In April, we hosted the world premiere of the first-ever, fully electric BMW i7, to rave reviews from dealers, customers, and press. We look forward to launching this incredible vehicle later this year.”

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 5,131 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 45.1% vs the 9,340 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2021.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2022.