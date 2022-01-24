BMW M440i Gran Coupe’s name might cause some confusion, for those new to BMW’s nonsensical nomenclature. The M440i Gran Coupe is part of the 4 Series family, though despite the “coupe” in its name, it’s actually a four-door sedan with a hatchback trunk. It’s also nearly identical to the BMW i4 electric car, of course, sans the drivetrain. Grand touring cars are supposed to be fast and the BMW M440i Gran Coupe is most certainly fast. On paper, at least.

Its B58 engine is as brilliant as ever, pumping out 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, all of which goes through the ubiquitous eight-speed automatic and xDrive all-wheel drive. BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and that’s likely even a bit conservative. But at the same time, the BMW i4 M50 is equally, if not faster, and extremely fun to drive. It delivers 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, BWM also sells the M340i, another four-door BMW with the exact same powertrain and similar performance for almost the same price.

So in this video, we analyze the driving performance of the BMW M440i Gran Coupe, while also comparing it with the BMW i4 M50 and the M340i. Nico goes over the design details, inside and outside the car, and of course, we address the elephant in the room also: the large kidney grille. He also gets behind the wheel to tell us how the M440i Gran Coupe handles, especially in comparison to the M340i sedan.

But since the i4 is the closest to the M440i Gran Coupe in terms of design, we had to debate whether one makes more sense than the other. Of course, they are significantly different in terms of driving and tech philosophy, but they might have consumers cross shopping for them. Which one should you buy? Let’s find out!