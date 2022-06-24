The M760i is dead, long live the M760e? Better said, can an inline-six engine and an electric motor really replace the majestic V12? BMW thinks so considering it has phased out the 6.6-liter powerhouse for the new G70 generation of its flagship car. The first M Performance hybrid has arrived at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed where it shares the spotlight with an even further electrified model as the i7 does away with the combustion engine altogether.

We couldn’t miss the opportunity to shoot the new M760e with its fancy cashmere wool for the seat surfaces – an absolute premiere for a BMW. It’s also the first series-production model from Bavaria to adopt a two-tone look and you’ll also notice the new quad exhaust design. There’s still a trunk lid spoiler, but much more subtle than what the M760i used to have.

Looking at the newest 7 Series in M Performance guise, there’s certainly a lot to take in. The design represents a massive departure inside and out compared to its predecessor, and sales figures should decide whether these changes will have been for the better. Of course, BMW has managed to cram in even more tech than before, and we could say the same thing about electrification.

Positioned above the lesser M750e, the first-ever M760e doesn’t have the V8 engine you’ll find in the new 760i. Instead, it relies on a smaller 3.0-liter unit that produces 380 hp and 383 lb-ft (520 Nm). It works together with an e-motor good for 200 hp and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm). Combined, the PHEV setup is good for a substantial 571 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).

BMW is charging €139,800 at home in Germany for the M760e without any options. For reference, the base 7 Series begins at €107,300 while the purely electric i7 xDrive60 also showcased in Goodwood is €135,900. Yes, the performance-oriented M760e is nearly €4,000 more expensive than the EV.

For your money’s worth, you are getting a fullsize luxury sedan that hits 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and maxes out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 km/h). With the combustion engine turned off, the M760e xDrive won’t exceed 87 mph (140 km/h).

The M760e will go on sale in Germany in September with the promise to cover up to 52 miles (84 km) in the WLTP cycle without sipping any gasoline.