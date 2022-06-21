It’s safe to say i, X, and M are the most important letters in BMW’s alphabet, so there’s a lot riding on the iX M60 to live up to its name. The electric mastodont is unlike any other M Performance model before it, not just in terms of the powertrain but also in regard to how it looks. Looks are subjective, but we can all agree it’s pretty quick for such a large and heavy SUV.

BMW’s specs sheet says the iX M60 needs just 3.8 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill. That seems just about right as a new video recorded on the Autobahn shows the zero-emissions behemoth completing the sprint in precisely 3.86 seconds. This top speed run took place on an unrestricted section of the German highway where the electric luxobarge completed the quarter mile in a respectable 11.85 seconds.

Before triggering the electronic top speed limiter at 155 mph (250 km/h), the iX M60’s driver pushed the vehicle from 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) in just under 10 seconds. That’s not too shabby for a large SUV that weighs 2,584 kilograms without someone sitting behind the steering wheel. It goes to show there’s tremendous potential for a true performance car with a much smaller and lighter body. It’ll arrive one day, despite the fact the Vision M NEXT plug-in hybrid was canned.

Meanwhile, there’s more to come from BMW in terms of sporty EVs as the i7 M70 will pack 660 hp or an extra 40 hp or so than the iX M60. There’s no word about torque, but with the SUV offering 1,100 Nm when launch control is active, expect a four-digit number as well. It’ll also have a significantly better drag coefficient than the 0.26 of the M Performance iX considering the regular i7 has a Cd of 0.24.

While some are quick to criticize BMW for prioritizing electric SUVs and sedans over a sports car, we’d rather see the glass half full and think about the many inline-six and V8 M models available today.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube