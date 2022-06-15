The MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has been around the block for a while and yet the stylish crossover still looks fresh and relevant. If recent reports are to be believed, this plug-in hybrid version is on its way out as the next-generation model will eschew the PHEV setup in favor of a purely electric drivetrain to echo the BMW iX1.

Before heading into retirement, the cutesy crossover traveled to Norway to visit the Lofoten Islands. It’s a 1227-square-kilometer, 200-kilometer-long northern Norwegian group of islands located some 100-300 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. As we can easily see, the Countryman was decked out with a roof rack on top of which sits a tent accessible by using an aluminum ladder.

Even though it’s still a MINI at heart, the electrified crossover is massively practical for what it is, offering a total luggage volume of 1,275 liters. Of course, this one is even more versatile courtesy of its roof tent providing a generous sleeping area measuring 2.1 meters in length and 1.30 meters in width. There are four gas pressure springs to raise the tent superstructure and there’s even LED interior lighting as well as luggage nets and pockets.

The MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 itself hasn’t been subjected to any changes, meaning it has the same turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and an electric motor. The three-pot gasoline unit is good for 125 hp sent to the front wheels while the e-motor sends 95 hp to the rear axle. Combined, the plug-in hybrid crossover offers a more than decent output of 220 hp and 385 Nm (284 lb-ft) of torque.

We’ll remind you engineers improved the vehicle’s electric range a couple of years ago when they upgraded the original 7.6-kWh battery to a larger 9.6-kWh pack. It can cover as much as 51 kilometers in the WLTP cycle without sipping any gasoline, which is a respectable range considering the battery is still quite small.

Attached below is the complete photo gallery with nearly 130 images showing the MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 during its trip across the Lofoten Islands.

Source: MINI