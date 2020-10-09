Lake Iseo, in Northern Italy, is a camping lovers’ paradise. Driving along its lakeside roads in the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 reveals many picturesque places by the lake to spend the night. But what if you don’t wanna separate from your car? This is made possible by a roof tent specially designed for the MINI Countryman by the Italian manufacturer AUTOHOME.

The tent is available in black or white, the same contrasting paintwork colors available for the roof and mirror caps of the Countryman. Its special attachment system makes it easy to secure on the roof. The solid fiber-glass housing of the roof tent resembles a roof box when closed, and has an aerodynamic shape.

You can drive right round Lake Iseo, situated between Bergamo in the east and Brescia in the west, on lakeside roads. And with its ALL4 drive system, the MINI Countryman can conquer any terrain around the lake.

On arrival there, the advantages of the roof tent literally unfold in a few easy moves. Once the safety clasps on the housing are released, the tent is automatically raised by means of four gas pressure springs. The equipment range of the roof tent includes a foldable aluminum ladder to climb up onto the top floor of the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4.

Inside, the space measuring 2.10 meters in length and 1.30 meter in width provides a comfortable sleeping area for two on a high-density mattress with cotton cover. The LED interior light, doors and windows with zips and mosquito nets, storage nets and pockets clinch this top location overlooking Lake Iseo.

And so camping becomes an individual holiday in typical MINI style.