I have to admit, I hate car flippers–people who buy ultra-exclusive cars with the sole intent of flipping them for profit in a year or two. That obviously doesn’t stop people from doing it and it just happened again with a 2020 BMW M2 CS, which just sold on Cars and Bids for $100,000.

Interestingly, that’s not a huge profit but it’s still a profit, so the first owner made a great financial move by owning a cool car for two years and making money while doing it. In the first owner’s defense, they did actually drive it a bit, putting 7,900 miles on it in roughly two years. When it was new, the M2 CS had a starting price of $83,600, so selling it for $100,000 after two years must have felt pretty good.

BMW’s two most recent CS models–the M2 CS and M5 CS–are among the best it’s ever made and certainly the best it’s made in a long time. I was fortunate enough to spend quality time in both limited-run, ultra-exclusive cars and both quickly became my favorite modern BMWs (surprisingly, the M5 CS is my favorite). The BMW M2 CS is easily the most driver-focused, engaging sports car the brand has made since the E92 M3 GTS and it might even be better.

The 2020 BMW M2 CS in question wears Hockenheim Silver paint, with the sole black interior option, gold wheels, and–crucially–has a six-speed manual transmission. The latter of which is important, as it really unlocks the character of the car. The BMW M2 CS is one of the last pure sports cars BMW M will ever make. Yes, there will be another M2, and it will likely get a CS version, but there’s no guarantee it drives as brilliantly as its predecessor.

I remember when the M2 CS was new and people scoffed at its price tag, claiming it to be bad value. I was personally skeptical of its price tag as well, despite loving the car. That feels stupid now, doesn’t it?

[Source: Cars and Bids]