Organizers of The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards have announced they’re expecting a total of 47 cars, trucks, and utility vehicles to be eligible for the 2023 awards. That would represent the highest number of eligible cars, thus tying with the 2019 list. At the moment of writing, 13 brand new or substantially new cars, along with three trucks and 31 utility vehicles that will be launched this year in North America meet NACTOY’s eligibility requirements.
BMW will fight for the Car of the Year Award with the i4 in the eDrive40 specification as well as the hot M50 model. The iX xDrive50 will do battle in the Utility Vehicle of the Year category.
50 jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast across the United States and Canada will hand out the awards. A preliminary vote will be held in September when the list will be narrowed down to fewer candidates. The next step will be to drive the cars throughout the rest of the year and do a comparison test in October. Semifinalists in each category will be disclosed in September, with finalists to follow in November and the category winners in January 2023. To be eligible, all cars must be available for purchase before the end of the calendar year.
Here are the three full lists for the 2023 NACTOY Awards:
Car of the Year
- Acura Integra
- BMW i4 eDrive40
- BMW i4 M50
- Genesis G80
- Genesis G90
- Maserati MC20
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- Mercedes EQE
- Nissan Z
- Porsche Cayman GT4 RS
- Porsche 911 GTS
- Subaru WRX
- Toyota GR Corolla
Truck of the Year
- Chevrolet Silverado ZR2
- Ford F-150 Lightning
- Lordstown Endurance
Utility Vehicle of the Year
- Audi Q4 E-Tron
- BMW iX xDrive50
- Cadillac Lyriq
- Fisker Ocean
- Genesis GV60
- Honda CR-V
- Honda HR-V
- Honda Pilot
- Kia Sportage
- Kia Niro
- Kia EV6
- Jeep Wagoneer LWB
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB
- Land Rover Range Rover
- Land Rover Range Rover SV
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Land Rover Defender 130
- Lexus LX600
- Lexus RX
- Mazda CX-50
- Nissan Ariya
- Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT
- Rivian R1S
- Subaru Solterra
- Toyota Sequoia
- Toyota bZ4X
- Toyota Corolla Cross
- Vinfast VF 8
- Vinfast VF 9
- Volvo C40 Recharge
- Additional Utility vehicle TBA
Source: North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards