Organizers of The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards have announced they’re expecting a total of 47 cars, trucks, and utility vehicles to be eligible for the 2023 awards. That would represent the highest number of eligible cars, thus tying with the 2019 list. At the moment of writing, 13 brand new or substantially new cars, along with three trucks and 31 utility vehicles that will be launched this year in North America meet NACTOY’s eligibility requirements.

BMW will fight for the Car of the Year Award with the i4 in the eDrive40 specification as well as the hot M50 model. The iX xDrive50 will do battle in the Utility Vehicle of the Year category.

50 jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast across the United States and Canada will hand out the awards. A preliminary vote will be held in September when the list will be narrowed down to fewer candidates. The next step will be to drive the cars throughout the rest of the year and do a comparison test in October. Semifinalists in each category will be disclosed in September, with finalists to follow in November and the category winners in January 2023. To be eligible, all cars must be available for purchase before the end of the calendar year.

Here are the three full lists for the 2023 NACTOY Awards:

Car of the Year

Acura Integra

BMW i4 eDrive40

BMW i4 M50

Genesis G80

Genesis G90

Maserati MC20

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes EQE

Nissan Z

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS

Porsche 911 GTS

Subaru WRX

Toyota GR Corolla

Truck of the Year

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Ford F-150 Lightning

Lordstown Endurance

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Audi Q4 E-Tron

BMW iX xDrive50

Cadillac Lyriq

Fisker Ocean

Genesis GV60

Honda CR-V

Honda HR-V

Honda Pilot

Kia Sportage

Kia Niro

Kia EV6

Jeep Wagoneer LWB

Jeep Grand Wagoneer LWB

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover SV

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Defender 130

Lexus LX600

Lexus RX

Mazda CX-50

Nissan Ariya

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Rivian R1S

Subaru Solterra

Toyota Sequoia

Toyota bZ4X

Toyota Corolla Cross

Vinfast VF 8

Vinfast VF 9

Volvo C40 Recharge

Additional Utility vehicle TBA

Source: North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards