Most of the marketing images of the new BMW i4 focused on the top and most powerful model – the i4 M50. But the entry-level rear-wheel drive BMW i4 eDrive40 is equally exciting. Today, a new set of images from BMW Italy showcases the i4 40 in the popular Mineral White Color. Aside from the white paintwork, this BMW i4 eDrive40 also gives us a close look at the 18-inch double-spoke 853 bicolor wheels.

The standard “Series” package of the BMW i4 eDrive40 is distinguished through its clean, simple front end customization with straight details and aerodynamic surfaces. On the left kidney, the BMW i logo is also visible. The outer frame of the grille is featured in chrome and, depending on the exterior color, blue accents also surround the kidneys. In terms of model lines, the i4 can be specced, in Europe, with a Series trim or the M Sport trim. The i4 M50 model also gets its very own individual exterior features.

The exterior color palette is mostly shared with the 4 Series models and includes non-metallic, metallic and BMW Individual choices:

Black uni

Alpine White uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Mineral White metallic

Sunset Orange metallic

San Remo Green metallic

Skyscrapper Grey metallic

M Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)

M Brooklyn Grey metallic (exclusively for M Sport/i4 M50 models)

BMW Individual Dravit Grey metallic

BMW Individual Tanzanite Blue metallic

BMW Individual Aventurine Red metallic

BMW Individual Frozen Portimao Blue metallic (exclusively for the i4 M50 model)

Speaking of wheels and options, BMW offers a consistent array of light-alloy wheels with aerodynamic design for the new i4, in several dimensions from 17″ and 20″:

base 17″ V-spoke 851 wheels

aerodynamic 17″ 852 bicolor wheels

18″ double-spoke 853 wheels

aerodynamic 18″ multicolor 854 wheels

aerodynamic 19″ multicolor 855 wheels

BMW Individual aerodynamic 20″ bicolor 862 wheels

18″ M Aerodynamic 858 bicolor wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

19″ M Y-spoke 859 wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

19″ M double-spoke 861 bicolor wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

19″ M Aerodynamic 860 bicolor wheels (for the M Sport/i4 M50 only)

20″ M double-spoke 868 wheels (for i4 M50 only)

In Germany, the BMW i4 eDrive40 starts at 59,200 euros and comes standard with LED headlights, 3-zone automatic air conditioning, sports seats and parking Assistant including reversing camera, the BMW Live Cockpit Plus with large curved display and the Connected Package Professional with numerous digital services.

Despite being the lower spec, the i4 eDrive40, boasting the classic rear-wheel drive architecture, delivers an output of 250 kW/340 hp and 430 Newton meters of torque. The electric driving range is rated up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The straight line performance is equally interesting: 5.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62mph). The 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 starts at $55,400 in the United States and has an EPA range of 282-301 miles, depending on the tire/wheel selection.