We’ve known for some time that the next-generation BMW M2 would be the last bastion of proper M cars. Prior to our sister-site–BimmerToday–interviewing BMW M CEO Frank van Meel, we knew that the M2 would be the last internally-combusted M2 and the last M car to have a manual transmission. However, after BT’s interview, you can add another to its lists of lasts–the upcoming BMW M2 will be the last non-hybrid M car in history. *Keanu Reeves Whoa.gif*

During BT’s interview, van Meel said “, the M2 will be the last M with a pure combustion engine drive and also without electrification scope such as a 48-volt on-board network, yes.”

That seems to mean that the next-gen BMW M2 won’t get even get 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which will likely make its way to every other future M car. The first electrified BMW M car will be the next-gen BMW M5, which will be a plug-in hybrid, and an all-electric BMW M3 is likely to follow, with some SUVs sprinkled into the mix. However, the M2 will remain the brand’s final stand for old-school, internal-combustion, rear-wheel drive, manual transmission coupes.

With so many hybrids on the way, curb weights are going to increase, there’s just no getting around that. Batteries are heavy and add weight. However, as van Meel explains, BMW M is learning to work around that weight.

“The advantage of electrified vehicles is, of course, that the center of gravity shifts downwards because the high-voltage battery is always located under the floor. You can’t keep the overall mass at today’s level, but we can actually improve issues that are important for driving dynamics, such as body control and roll behavior, thanks to the lower center of gravity.” he said.

Personally, I welcome BMW M’s electrified future. I think an all-electric BMW M3 is the best step forward for the brand. So I’m not one for doom and gloom about electric M cars. However, it still feels odd thinking about the next-gen M2 and how it’s the last pure internal combustion M car ever. The finality of it feels strange and will make us all miss the days of simpler, purer M cars.

[Source: BimmerToday]