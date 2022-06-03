Before the M2 G87 arrives later this year, the M240i represents the king of the hill. The rear-wheel-drive version will enter production this summer, so the Thundernight Metallic example featured here has the xDrive. That obviously gives it an advantage off the line in the drag race against the old M2 Competition. However, it has less power and torque compared to the F87 while being heavier as well.

These are all ingredients for a fun drag race since both cars have their ups and downs. Of course, acceleration in a straight line represents only one of the reasons why enthusiasts are buying sports cars. It’s not fully indicative of a vehicle’s performance, but exciting to watch, nonetheless. We’ll remind you the old M2 Competition has 405 hp and 406 lb-ft on tap, so an extra 25 hp and 37 lb-ft over the M240i xDrive.

The newer of the two sporty 2 Series Coupe models carries around an extra 271 pounds while featuring a torque-converter automatic whereas the M2 Competition has a dual-clutch gearbox. It should be mentioned the M2 has been slightly modified, albeit not to the extent that would heavily influence the outcome of these drag races.

There’s not much to say about the first one since the M2’s driver had a poor reaction at the start, allowing the M240i to take a comfortable lead. You can see the white car was beginning to catch up, but not enough to recuperate the lost ground. It had a much better start in the second drag race, thus not allowing its contender to gain a big advantage at the beginning of the duel. The M2 caught it and won in the end. With traction out of the equation, the M2 took a comfortable win in the roll races from 30 mph (50 km/h) and 62 mph (100 km/h).

It will be interesting to see what the new M2 will bring to the table, but we’ll have to remind you it will come only in RWD flavor.

Source: Sam CarLegion / YouTube