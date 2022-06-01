With customer deliveries of the all-new iX beginning, and BMW’s price increases announced for the 2023 models, it’s an opportune time to see what options add the most value to BMW’s first ever electric SAV. You’ll have two options going into the 2023 model year – the BMW iX xDrive50, with a new base MSRP of $84,100, and the BMW iX M60 which starts at a wallet-humbling $104,925. The BMW iX xDrive50 gets you 516 horsepower and over 300 miles of range, while the M60 trades some range to deliver 610 horsepower. But is it worth it?

Model and Exterior

I don’t see the value in 90 horsepower, lesser range, and a $20,000 price increase. I’ve driven the BMW iX xDrive50 and it is plenty fast – especially for a vehicle I would largely be using simply to commute to and from work. 3.4 seconds to 60 sounds great, but I simply don’t need my electric SUV to do that – I have a dedicated “fun” car. So I’d save myself a ton of money and opt for the BMW iX xDrive50.

We have three “design” options as well – Shadowline, BMW i Signature Blue, and Sport. Shadowline is a zero-cost option and the car looks pretty sporty, but I’d spend the $2,800 for the Sport appearance package. It makes the iX look a lot more aggressive and also adds dark clear tail lights, which I think look a lot better than the standard ones.

Luckily, the iX is premium enough in BMW’s lineup that they won’t charge for paint colors – except for Storm Bay Metallic and Aventurin Red Metallic. But I can live without them. Remembering Sophisto Grey from the i8 and some earlier cars, I’d have to choose that as my color.

Lastly, I’d take the 22” Style 1021 wheels, since they get second-best range and look great. I wouldn’t get them in black because I think the normal bi-color provides good contrast. The 20s provide the best range but look a little bit ridiculous, and also aren’t combinable with the Sport Package.

Interior

We’ve got three no-cost Sensatec options to choose from: Oyster, Mocha, or Black. A microfiber/wool blend is available for $500, and two leather options – Amido and Castanea Chestnut – cost $2,450. I’m all in on a cloth interior, and that’s what I’d choose. The only downside of this is that I lose the availability of ventilated seats, but I’ve never been crazy about them in the first place. There’s no trim options – they all get Titanium Bronze – so we’re moving on to standalone options.

Options

There’s a $1,700 delta between the Convenience ($2,300) and Premium ($4,000) Packages, and there simply isn’t a whole lot I need in the Premium Package. Which is unfortunate because the incredible Bowers and Wilkins sound system is only available with it. But, it makes a lot less of a value proposition when you consider you’re paying $4,000 for the Premium Package, plus an additional $3,400 for the stereo. It’s a marvelous way to listen to music, but not for almost $8,000. The Convenience Package has everything I consider a must on a car like this – like a heads-up display and surround-view camera.

I’d tick the box for the Dynamic Handling Package, because of Integral Active Steering. The iX drives much smaller than it looks, and the four-wheel steering system included in the Dynamic Handling Package for sure helps with that. I’d skip the Luxury Package – though it adds some nice details to the cabin touchpoints, I simply don’t need it.

The standalone options on the iX are sparse; I’d probably spring for the Radiant Heating Package for $950, and I think the Laserlight headlights are a worthy addition at $1,000. BMW is likely to release an update allowing Laserlights to function as they do in Europe within the next two years based on recent legislature. Everything else is cosmetic, sans Active Driving Assistant Pro, but I don’t need my BMW to drive itself.

Parting Thoughts

So there we have it – that’s how I would build my BMW iX. MSRP as built comes out to $93,300 – which I think is competitive, especially after the $7,500 tax credit. The BMW iX M60 still starts at over $10,000 more, and while a lot of the features are standard, I can’t get some stuff I want on the xDrive50 – like cloth interior. Plus, I’m burdened with extra options I don’t want that add no value to me – such as the interior camera or the 5G eSim. Regardless – the iX makes an excellent complement to any garage, and I look forward to seeing how the platform evolves in the future.

What must-have options would you build your iX with?