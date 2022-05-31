2022 not only marks the 50th anniversary of the M division, but also a new look for the iconic M badge. As seen late last year on the Concept XM, the three iconic stripes and the “most powerful letter in the world” are getting a black look for new additions to the lineup. Leading the way is the iX M60, with the production version of the XM to follow suit in the coming months.

However, traditionalists can take comfort from knowing the tri-color badge is not going away. Existing high-performance models will continue with the blue, purple, and red. Only new members of the ever-growing M family will switch to the black ///M. The contour is also changing, as evidenced by the M4 CSL with its red surround indicating its potency. The iX M60 gets a Titanium Bronze badge contour, reserved for the more luxury-oriented M cars.

In an interview with Australian magazine Which Car, BMW M sales and marketing vice president Timo Resch explained the strategy:

“The overall future direction for completely new cars is that we have a black M badge and the existing cars like the M4, for example, we will not change. For next generation type of cars that’s where you will see an M badge that is black. Only new platforms and completely new models will get a black badge.”

The traditional tri-color motif won’t be disappearing, but Resch suggested it could go through some changes in the future:

“When we look into future design we will continue to play around with these colors, because they are part of the identity of BMW. They belong to us and you see them on the race cars. You will see cool ways of using these colors.”

In the meantime, the vintage BMW Motorsport emblem is being offered throughout the course of 2022 on all M Sport and M cars as a way to celebrate half a century of the M division. It was most recently shown on the M4 CSL, with the M3 Touring, M2, and XM up next.

Source: Which Car