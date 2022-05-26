Even though the current M3 and M4 have been around for less than two years, BMW has updated both products by giving the former an iDrive 8 setup and the latter a CSL special edition. Those who are patiently waiting for a hotter derivative of the sedan should know that a limited-run version as hardcore as the M4 CSL is not planned, but an M3 CS is coming next year.

In the meantime, you can always rely on tuners to extract more oomph from the already potent M3 Competition. The car in question is the quicker xDrive model, but no longer pushing out 503 horsepower from its inline-six engine. Instead, RaceChip has worked its magic on the S58 unit and took it to an astounding 660 hp. At the same time, torque has gone up from 650 Nm (478 lb-ft) to a whopping 823 Nm (607 lb-ft).

What better way to put these power gains to the test if not by driving the M3 Competition xDrive at full throttle on the Autobahn? YouTuber AutoTopNL did just that by heading to an unrestricted section of the German highway where the high-performance sedan was on the verge of hitting the magical 300-km/h mark. It goes without saying the tuner also got rid of the top speed limiter while working on the twin-turbo engine.

The 3.0-liter unit pulls like a train across the whole rpm range and helps the all-paw M3 hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in as little as 3.09 seconds while the sprint to 124 mph (200 km/h) is completed in around 10 seconds. It does the quarter mile in about the same time and needs a little over 17 seconds from zero to 155 mph (250 km/h).

The same engine, albeit in a detuned configuration, will be going into the M2 G87 that BMW teased earlier today. You can rest assured tuners will find a way to add the power back and match the M3/M4 Competition in a car that should be considerably lighter and therefore nimbler and more enjoyable to drive.

Source: AutoTopNL / YouTube