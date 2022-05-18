BMW introduced the second-generation 2 Series Coupe less than a year ago and it’s already giving the G42 model a substantial upgrade. All cars produced from July 2022 will switch to the iDrive 8 setup by pairing a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. This decision will upset some of the early adopters stuck with the previous-generation infotainment. Others who are not so keen on losing the physical climate controls will be happy to have bought the car already.

Ok, but why is BMW in such a hurry to revamp the infotainment since it was only last summer when production of the compact coupe kicked off in Mexico? Much like the M3 Sedan is getting the iDrive 8 to echo the forthcoming M3 Touring, the 2 Series Coupe will transition to the curved display to mirror the highly anticipated M2 G87.

Selling a car with two generations of an infotainment wouldn’t have made sense. At the same time, sticking with iDrive 7 for a hot new product such as the M2 would have been a mistake. It’s especially true since the 2 Series Active Tourer already has the latest multimedia tech. That being said, the 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44) won’t be getting it anytime soon, so look for the LCI to address that.

In related news, the BMW is expanding the 2 Series Coupe portfolio with the addition of a 218i serving as the entry-level offering. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine good for 156 horsepower and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque. The four-pot mill sends its output to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This hardware setup enables the 218i Coupe to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.7 seconds.

The long-promised M240i with rear-wheel drive is also coming, and you can read about it in a separate article.

To spruce up the 2er furthermore, BMW is offering an Innovation Package and a Comfort Package. Beginning with this summer, shifter paddles will be part of the standard equipment for all versions since the 2 Series Coupe doesn’t offer a manual gearbox. Well, not yet, but the new M2 will come with a stick shift.

Source: BMW