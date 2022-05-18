BMW introduced the second-generation 2 Series Coupe less than a year ago and it’s already giving the G42 model a substantial upgrade. All cars produced from July 2022 will switch to the iDrive 8 setup by pairing a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. This decision will upset some of the early adopters stuck with the previous-generation infotainment. Others who are not so keen on losing the physical climate controls will be happy to have bought the car already.

Ok, but why is BMW in such a hurry to revamp the infotainment since it was only last summer when production of the compact coupe kicked off in Mexico? Much like the M3 Sedan is getting the iDrive 8 to echo the forthcoming M3 Touring, the 2 Series Coupe will transition to the curved display to mirror the highly anticipated M2 G87.

Selling a car with two generations of an infotainment wouldn’t have made sense. At the same time, sticking with iDrive 7 for a hot new product such as the M2 would have been a mistake. It’s especially true since the 2 Series Active Tourer already has the latest multimedia tech. That being said, the 2 Series Gran Coupe (F44) won’t be getting it anytime soon, so look for the LCI to address that.

bmw m2 san luis potosi 02 830x553

In related news, the BMW is expanding the 2 Series Coupe portfolio with the addition of a 218i serving as the entry-level offering. It uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine good for 156 horsepower and 250 Newton-meters (184 pound-feet) of torque. The four-pot mill sends its output to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This hardware setup enables the 218i Coupe to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in 8.7 seconds.

The long-promised M240i with rear-wheel drive is also coming, and you can read about it in a separate article.

To spruce up the 2er furthermore, BMW is offering an Innovation Package and a Comfort Package. Beginning with this summer, shifter paddles will be part of the standard equipment for all versions since the 2 Series Coupe doesn’t offer a manual gearbox. Well, not yet, but the new M2 will come with a stick shift.

Source: BMW