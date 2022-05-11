This new G80 BMW M3 is probably the best driving M3 since the E46 and, honestly, it might even be better. It’s an almost absurdly good car to drive. However, it’s also become incredibly expensive, placing it alongside some of the best sports cars in the world. Can it compete against such steep competition as the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Porsche 911? EVO Magazine recently took all three cars on a road trip to find out.

Shockingly, the Porsche 911 wasn’t the most expensive car in this test. Being a base-model 911 Carrera, it was actually a few hundred British pounds cheaper than the M3 Competition. That’s a tough pill to swallow, an M3 being more expensive than a 911. Though, the Giulia was the cheapest in the test.

Both the BMW M3 Competition and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio were tied for the most power, with both of the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engines (3.0 I6 for the BMW, 2.9 V6 for the Alfa) making 503 horsepower. While the 911 makes 380 horsepower from its 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged flat-six. All three cars have auto gearboxes; the BMW and Alfa both use ZF eight-speed autos, while the 911 gets an eight-speed dual-clutch.

On a long road trip, filled with both highways and stunning twisty roads, which one is best? Can two sport sedans, with four doors, usable back seats, and big trunks, actually compete with the Porsche 911, a pure-bred sports car? Actually, yes. In fact, they both beat it. That’s right, in a three-way comparison test between a Porsche-freaking-911 and two sport sedans, the Porsche came in last place. How did that happen? By being too polished. Despite the 911 being faster through corners and more dynamic, EVO felt it was the least exciting and enjoyable car of the bunch to drive. I’ve truly seen it all.

So which of the BMW and Alfa was deemed best? Honestly, it seemed like a genuinely difficult, potentially impossible decision to make. Check out EVO’s review to find out.

[Source: EVO]