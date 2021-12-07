I’ve been wanting to do this comparison test on my own ever since I first drive the new G80 BMW M3. Prior to the G80’s debut, it was my opinion that the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio was the best driving sedan in the world, far better than the F80 M3 it competed with at the time. Now that the new G80 is here and I’ve spent considerable time in it, I still think I might prefer the Alfa but, if so, only by a smidge. Of course, without driving both back to back (since the G80’s debut, no Giulia QV has been available to test), I can’t make that statement definitively, which is why I have to defer to others.

In this new comparison test from Car Throttle, they put the BMW M3 Competition xDrive up against the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio on the road, in less scientific circumstances. Which I’m thankful for, as most comparisons between these two cars have been on track and that’s honestly not where they’re meant to compete. For what it’s worth, the Bimmer is quite a bit quicker around most tracks. But you don’t buy a sports sedan for its track prowess, you buy a sports sedan for how it handles on the road. If you want a track car for that money, get a Cayman.

Both cars are incredible similar on paper. They both use twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engines (2.9 V6 for the Alfa and a 3.0 I6 for the Bimmer), both use ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmissions, and both make 503 horsepower. Though, theM3 had one very specific advantage in this test — xDrive all-wheel drive.

Purists might not think of all-wheel drive as an advantage for roadgoing sports cars, as it typically mutes steering feel and causes a bit of understeer. In reality, it’s a massive advantage. Having just spend some time in an M4 xDrive, I can tell you that it’s essentially unflappable. It’s one of the most brutally effective cars at speed I’ve ever felt. Even on the road, you want the xDrive model, as it’s significantly faster, while being every bit as fun as the rear-drive car.

However, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is a special thing. It’s a bit slower than the M3, it’s a bit less capable, it has significantly worse cabin technology, and it will likely be less reliable in the long run. But it does make its driver feel special in a way the M3 doesn’t. No question, the M3 is the better overall car to own but the Alfa tugs at the heart strings more. Which is the one Car Throttle chose? You’ll have to check out their comparison test to find out.

[Source: Car Throttle]