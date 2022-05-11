The BMW iX M60 is now ready for its market introduction. After its unveil in late 2021, the fastest and most powerful BMW electric car is heading to global markets. To promote the performance and agility of the iX M60, BMW invited us to Berlin, Germany to spend a couple of days with the M-tuned electric crossover.

The test drives are embargoed until late May, but photography is not. So today, we took the car for a spin and filmed it in an unusual setting: deep into the woods. The Oxide Grey is the color name on this iX M60 which not only stands out with its performance, but also with its quirky looks.

Slightly Different Exterior Look

Visually, there’s little differentiation between the iX models, though that’s not unusual with M Performance cars. The main visual cues between the iX M60 and the standard models are the 22″ black wheels, the optional Titanium Bronze finish, and the big blue brake calipers. The “M60” badge is also finished in gloss black with Titanium Bronze trim.

Being an M Performance variant (or M-lite), the BMW iX M60 is obviously quite a bit more powerful than the regular iX models, packing an M5-rivaling 610 horsepower and a planet-churning 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. Admittedly, both of those figures are only available for a short period of time, when Launch Control is engaged.

3.8 Seconds

Otherwise, under all normal circumstances, the BMW iX M60 makes 532 horsepower and 749 lb-ft (1,016 Nm). However, during launch control the iX M60 is capable of 0-62 mph in 3.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph (250 km/h), like most other BMWs. The iX M60 is expected to deliver a range of up to 280 miles (preliminary EPA estimate). It’s also important to note that the 280 mile range is with 21″ wheels.

Only the Aventurin Red Metallic and Storm Bay Metallic paint will cost you extra, at $1,950 a pop. The non-metallic Alpine White is free of charge, as are the rest of the metallic hues: Black Sapphire, Dark Graphite, Mineral White, Pythonic Blue, Blue Ridge Mountain, and Oxide Grey. 21-inch wheels are available but stepping up to a 22-inch set is going to set you back $950.

Stepping inside the iX M60, BMW sells the high-performance electric SUV with synthetic leather (Sensatec) as standard. Opt for perforated leather in Amido or Castanea Chestnut (featured here) and it’ll add $3,500 to the final bill. As far as the trim color is concerned, you’re stuck with Titanium Bronze.

The BMW iX M60 carries a base MSRP of $105,100 plus $995 destination and handling.