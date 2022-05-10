The BMW i5 electric sedan was always rumored to be launched in 2023. But earlier this week, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse has officially confirmed the arrival next year of the first-ever 5 Series electric sedan. Zipse also confirmed the launch date of the iX1 electric SUV which will not come to the United States – fourth quarter of 2022.

Our sources say that the 2023 BMW 5 Series G60/G61 generation will enter production in July 2023. The sedan will be the first to arrive, followed a year later by the touring models. As expected, the new 5 Series will rely heavily on electrified models. BMW will introduce a series of BEV fully electric variants, coupled with the widest range of plug-in hybrids. Since the G60 5 Series is built on the same flexible platform as the 4 Series / i4 models, it will also feature a similar electric lineup.

BMW is rumored to initially launch the following 5 Series BEV models: BMW i5 eDrive40, BMW i5 xDrive40 and BMW i5 M50. As you’ve noticed, BMW retains the naming convention from the i4 and will feature the same drivetrain and battery packs. The BMW i5 uses the BMW’s 5th Generation eDrive. In the case of the i4 eDrive40, it’s a 250 kW electric synchronous motor, so we expect a similar power output in the i5 eDrive40.

There is no xDrive in the entry-level 4 Series Gran Coupe electric, but sources say that the BMW i5 will be indeed offered as an i5 xDrive40 with two motors split across both axles. Therefore, the BMW i5 xDrive40 could have a higher power output than the base model. The BMW i5 M50 will almost certainly have two electric motors with a total system output of over 400 kW.

The electric range is also likely to fall within the range of the i4. In that case, we expect to see at least 300 miles in the entry-level BMW i5. According to sources, the Bavarians are also genuinely interested in bringing to market a BMW i5 Touring. If that model gets the green light, it won’t arrive until 2024.

[Rendering by motor.es]