2023 will bring a mild exterior design update to the BMW X5 family, including the X5 M SUV. BMW has intensified their testing trials over the last few months and several BMW X5 M Facelift prototype were spotted in the wild. So naturally, rendering artists got back to work creating new images of the potential design.

In this render, the BMW X5 M Facelift is portrayed with new headlights, a slightly redesigned kidney grille and a massive front bumper. The kidney grille doesn’t seem to have grown in size, but it might come with the illuminated grille seen on recent BMWs. The headlights are slimmer and sportier than before, while out back, the taillights are have more three-dimensional geometry than the current car’s.

As you’d expect, the biggest visual improvements will take place inside the cabin. To bring the BMW X5 M to the same level of luxury and technology as recent BMWs (7 Series, X7 LCI), BMW design team fitted a new large and curved display. Powered by iDrive 8, the new infotainment system will be more powerful and customizable than ever, despite an initial learning curve.

Brand New V8 Engine

Though, the big news is the engine. The updated BMW X5 M LCI will get an all-new engine, the upcoming S68. It’s the first all-new V8 from the M Division it what feels like forever. Gone is the old 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8, in favor of a new twin-turbo V8, which will also get 48-volt mild-hybrid power. Don’t expect much added power from the mild-hybrid system but it should pack a few extra ponies, helping to reduce turbo-lag and add punch at the bottom of the rev range.

This new S68 engine will be shared with all V8 powered M cars, including the X6 M and next-gen M5. We don’t know how much power it will make but we wouldn’t be surprised if it made more than the M5 CS’ 627 horsepower. The BMW X5 M facelift will enter production in April 2023 and exist the assembly line in July 2026. As for the X6 M, it has an identical SOP date but will continue to be made until March 2027.

[Renderings by instagram.com/futurecarsnow]