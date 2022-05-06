Later this month, at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, BMW will take the wrapping off of its most highly-anticipated sports car — the M4 CSL. For 2022, BMW is finally bringing the “CSL” nameplate back to life, after nearly twenty years of dormancy. The last BMW to use the iconic name was the E46 M3 CSL and it was, and still is, legendary. The CSL that preceded the E46 M3 version was the even more legendary 3.0 CSL. So this new BMW M4 CSL has some pretty big shoes to fill.

In recent spy photos, we get to see the new BMW M4 CSL ahead of its debut, albeit with some camouflage hiding many of its features. What we can see in these photos is its new kidney grille insert, which features a sideways “Y” pattern and far more negative space than ever before. It also gets massive front air intakes and a seemingly more muscular hood. Though, I think BMW missed the opportunity to give it an asymmetrical front air intake, like on the E46 M3 CSL.

Out back, the BMW M4 CSL gets a ducktail spoiler integrated into its trunk lid, just like with its twenty-year-old predecessor. It’s an iconic look that fits the rear end of the M4 very well.

As for power and performance, we don’t have exact specs but we do know that the M4 CSL’s 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged S58 engine should make around 550 horsepower, give or take a few ponies. It will also be significantly lighter than the standard car, with likely a carbon fiber hood, trunk lid, and many interior bits. It should also have less sound deadening material than the standard car, which will not only make it lighter but allow more sound to enter the cabin. It will be interesting to see if BMW keeps the speaker/engine noise for the M4 CSL.

From what we understand, the M4 CSL will only use an eight-speed automatic gearbox and rear-wheel drive. However, we were also told that a manual wasn’t completely off the table, last we heard. So it will be interesting to see if BMW decided to throw a manual option in.

I guess we’ll see soon enough, as the Concorso Villa d’Este kicks off on May 20 and we’ll be in attendance. Stay tuned.

[Source: Wilko Bloc]